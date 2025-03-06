'Peaky Blinders' creator gives major update on upcoming film

'Peaky Blinders film the Immortal Man gets major update

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, shared exciting news about the upcoming film The Immortal Man.

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Knight announced that forthcoming Netflix film is set to release in theatres.

When asked directly about the cinema release the writer/director affirmed the film would come to cinemas.

"Well, I've just made that announcement. So, yes," he added. "We’ve got, I think, the best British acting talent all in one place."

He went on to rave about the movie, saying that the early cuts of the film have proven to be "mind-blowingly good."

Previously, Knight also revealed on the BBC Breakfast that this is not the end of Peaky Blinders franchise.

He said that the film is "not over, let's just put it like that. I'm not allowed to announce it... but I'm just saying that the world of Peaky will continue."

The original series, which aired from 2013 to 2022, followed the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in post-World War I England. The cast included Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, and the late Helen McCrory.

The Immortal Man will see Murphy reprising his iconic role as Tommy Shelby alongside Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Ned Dennehy (Charly Strong) and Ian Peck (Curly).

Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson will be introduced as new characters.

The Immortal Man release date has not yet been announced, however, it is expected to release sometime during 2025.