Liam Payne’s girlfriend discusses most difficult part of ‘healing journey’

Liam Payne’s partner Kate Cassidy has spoken about her healing journey in first interview months after singer’s tragic death.
The 25-year-old broke down in tears while addressing her pain and grief. She broke down her process healing and explained that it is still hard for her accept that her boyfriend, who she deeply loved, is not in this world anymore.
During the chat, Kate mentioned that there was one specific part of the journey which she still finds hard.
The internet personality revealed that she has found herself referring to Liam in the present tense mostly.
She opened, “I feel like I find myself talking about him so much in the present tense and it’s something where it’s I almost don’t even feel the need top correct myself because that’s part of my healing journey that I’m still working on accepting the fact that he is not here anymore.”
“So, it’s hard for me to refer to him in the past tense and when I do refer to him in the past tense it almost stings a little more because I’m like it’s more official it’s like I never would have thought that IO would be talking about him in the past tense”, continued Cassidy while talking at Lorraine Kelly’s ITV talk show.
Payne’s girlfriend added, while sobbing, “So, it’s definitely really hard to accept.”
Former One Direction singer passed away on October 16 last year in Argentina.
