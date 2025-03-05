Lana Condor opens up about close bond with co-star Noah Centineo

Lana Condor opens up about her close bond with Noah Centineo

Lana Condor gave an insight into her close friendship with her To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before co-star Noah Centineo.

In an interview with the People magazine at the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, she said, "Whenever I see him, I get really happy."

"When we catch up, it’s just like, 'What have you been doing? What are you up to?'" added the Deadly Class actress. "We try and fit so much in, in such a small period of time."

The Valiant One star also shared her excitement about living in the same city as her pal.

"That has never been really the case, so we're trying to hang out more," she said, going on to tease future screen reunion, "I'm also like, 'When are we gonna work together again?'"

In the film series which debuted in 2018, Condor plays the role of Centineo's love interest Lara Jean Song-Covey meanwhile, Centineo plays Peter Kavinsky in its first and second instalment.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was adapted for screen from romantic teen novel of the same name, by Jenny Han.