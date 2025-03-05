Paul Wesley's honest confession about 'The Vampire Diaries' laid bare

Paul Wesley, who played Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, recently shared his thoughts on one of the show's most debated storylines.

In a recent episode of Hot Ones Versus, Wesley was asked by his former co-star Ian Somerhalder to choose a storyline that he thinks should have never made it out of the writers' room.

Wesley responded, "After Nina [Dobrev] left the show [after season six], they were like: We need to pair Stefan with some romantic partner and then Stefan and Caroline [Candice King] ended up having a wedding and getting married, right?" He added, "It was a little forced but it was cute."

Somerhalder, who played Damon Salvatore, agreed with Wesley, saying, "It was cute."

The Vampire Diaries kicked off with a love triangle between Stefan, Elena Gilbert (Dobrev), and Damon, but ultimately, Stefan ended up with Caroline, going from friends to lovers throughout the show.

However, the Steroline pairing had some competition for fan-favorite onscreen couple. Many fans adored Elena and Damon (Delena), and the tension between Caroline and Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan), also known as Klaroline, was also beloved by many.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec opened up about the challenges of navigating multiple onscreen couples.

"Building a successful relationship on television is equal parts math, chemistry, and then, fan reaction," she explained.

Plec revealed that she had planned for Stefan and Caroline to get together since season two.

"I decided at the end of season two that eventually Stefan and Caroline would be getting together and that this was the beginning of a long, long, long, long arc for them," she said.

"I didn’t care how long it took, if it took five years, that the show would end with them together."

However, the introduction of Klaus in season three complicated things. "And then literally one season later, Klaus comes along and without any of us doing anything, other than Rebecca Sonnenshine writing a really great monologue, Klaus, all of a sudden, the chemistry between those two was so palpable that it almost completely derailed the plan to get her and Stefan together," Plec said.

Plec added, "And so you’re constantly shifting your plans, you’re abandoning plans, you’re trying to make something work."

It seems that even Paul Wesley might have been rooting for Klaroline, given his comments on the Steroline pairing being "a little forced."