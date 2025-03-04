George and Amal Clooney on the verge of divorce?

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are on the verge of breaking up their marriage, according to sources.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and share two children, claimed to be on a “trial separation” as they had been living thousand of miles apart due to their individual work commitments.

Although George has taken a hiatus from Hollywood, he’s all into Broadway, which a source claimed created a rift between the couple.

A source told RadarOnline.com, “As proud as Amal is that George is making his Broadway dream come true, it hasn't been easy being this long away from each other and they have been drifting apart due to those irregular hours.”

“She's used to him going away for a few days at a time, so this is certainly testing their relationship,” continued an insider.

The source noted that it’s easy to “criticise Amal for not being by George’s side in New York City, but they have always put their children first and they're doing so well with their routine in Oxfordshire”.

“She knows taking on this job in Oxford sets the seal on her plans to continue raising the children in the UK, but it may come at a price,” explained an insider.

Even though, some source claimed that Amal is “100 percent supportive” of her husband's Broadway debut, it has also compelled him to “live thousands of miles away from his family”.

The source stated, “Amal's been encouraging George to try and step back from Hollywood for some time.”

“She's clever enough to get on with people, but she never felt comfortable or fitted in,” mentioned an insider while referring to Hollywood.

The source further said that one of the things George “always loved about” Amal is “she’s always been supportive of her husband’s professional endeavours.

Amal has always been hugely influential in getting George to try new things, from politics to writing and now theatre,” added an insider.