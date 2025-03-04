King Charles takes on 'significant' role after key meeting with Trudeau

King Charles is committed to playing a significant role following his crucial meetings with key figures amid political unrest.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace recently released official photos from the monarch's important talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham House.

GB reported an insider revealed that the King is under pressure as he is expected to play a major role in promoting peace and harmony.

The source shared, "It has been six days of royal diplomacy at its most delicate, deliberate and nuanced."

“His Majesty is very conscious of his responsibility globally, regionally and nationally – and passionately engaged in all the detail," an insider added.

The report stated that King Charles, who is a global statesman and a head of state for both the UK and Canada, his role is "highly significant, and His Majesty is determined to play his part, within appropriate parameters."

"His role by necessity and constitutional obligation is to offer symbolic gestures, rather than express comment," shared the source.

It is important to note that these comments came after King Charles extended an invitation to US President Donald Trump for a state visit.