Dolly Parton credits humour for her long-lasting marriage to Carl Dean

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, has passed away at the age of 82.

Parton announced the news on Instagram, saying, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together... Words can't do justice the love we shared for over 60 years."

In a rare glimpse into their private relationship, Parton had opened up about their nearly 60-year marriage in an episode of Bunnie Xo's podcast Dumb Blonde last year.

"He's quiet and I'm loud, and we're funny," Parton said. "Oh, he's hilarious. And I think one of the things that's made it last so long through the years is that we love each other [and] we respect each other, but we have a lot of fun."

Parton credited humor as a key factor in their long-lasting marriage. "Anytime [there's] too much tension going on, either one of us can like, find a joke about it to really break the tension," she said.

In a People magazine interview last year, Parton described her "last perfect day" as one spent with Dean. "On my last perfect day, well, I had a day off and I got to spend that whole day with my husband [Carl Thomas Dean]."

Dean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, with only immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.