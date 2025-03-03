Meghan abandons American Riviera Orchard trademark amid legal hurdles :'dead'

The Duchess of Sussex initially filed for the trademark in March 2024

Meghan Markle has officially withdrawn her trademark application for "American Riviera Orchard," marking the end of her attempt to launch the brand.

The Duchess of Sussex initially filed for the trademark in March 2024, but faced multiple legal and procedural obstacles.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, her application is now classified as "dead" after she voluntarily abandoned it on February 28, reported GB News.

Her bid for exclusivity over the name was challenged because "American Riviera" is a commonly used term for the California coastline, where she and Prince Harry reside. Additionally, a competing brand, "Royal Riviera," raised objections, further complicating the process.

Administrative errors also played a role in the setback. Meghan’s team reportedly submitted incomplete paperwork, leaving documents unsigned and underpaying fees for the trademark’s classification, which resulted in an unresolved financial shortfall.

Despite generating buzz—especially after she gifted select influencers with limited-edition jam jars—the brand struggled to move forward.

Its Instagram page gained over half a million followers, but doubts grew about whether the venture would ever fully materialize.

In a strategic shift, Meghan recently announced a rebrand under the name "As Ever," a title she secured back in 2022, signaling a fresh direction for her entrepreneurial pursuits.