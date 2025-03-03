Queen Camilla set to deal fresh blow to Prince Harry

Queen Camilla has reportedly adopted a very smart strategy to strengthen her relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton amid feud with Prince Harry.

The 77-year-old Queen is all set to deal a major blow to Prince Harry with her smart move as she will reportedly reunite with Prince William and Princess Kate for the 80th anniversary celebrations of VE Day this May.

The Queen will reportedly join the King in leading a special Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie and the Prime Minister are also expected at the event to honour those who served.

The royals will reportedly join hundreds of veterans and their families for the historic occasion, although the Palace is yet to confirm their attendance.

The Queen will take center stage at the event, paying tribute to her father, who fought during World War Two. However, Camilla's presence alongside Harry's dad, brother and other royals could hurt the Duke of Sussex who accused the Queen of driving a wedge between him and his father.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond explained: "It will be emotional for everyone. The King will have so many memories of his father's wartime service and his mother's short time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

"Camilla will have similar memories of her own father. I'm sure they will all find it an emotional occasion."

It is to mention here that Bruce Shand, Camilla's father, was a distinguished soldier taken as a prisoner of war in Germany before winning a military cross for gallantry during the Battle of Dunkirk.

The expert went on explaining the situation in her own words, saying: "Charles, in particular, finds pageantry and music extremely moving. She added, "I don't think he, or Camilla or William and Catherine, will be shy about showing their emotions."

This is a hugely important day for the royal family. They all take their links to the military very seriously, even if they have not served, according to the expert.