Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldana sets record straight on ‘Emilia Perez’ criticism

Zoe Saldana sets record straight on ‘Emilia Perez’ criticism

Zoe Saldana has recently set record straight on Emilia Perez after winning Oscars for Best Supporting Actress on March 2.

Speaking backstage at the Academy Awards, the Avatar actress shared her response after Mexican journalist alleged that the movie had been “very very hurtful to Mexican people”.

“I’m very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended, that was never our intention, we came from a place of love and I stand by that,” replied the 46-year-old.

Zoe also clarified that the movie was not about Mexico, explaining, “The heart of this movie was not Mexico; we weren’t making a movie about a country, we were making a movie about four women.”

“These women could have been Russian, could have been Dominican, could have been Black from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza, and these women were still very universal women,” mentioned the Guardians of the Galaxy actress.

But these women are struggling every day, they’re trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find their most authentic voices

“So, I will stand by that,” remarked Zoe.

Meanwhile, the actress added that she’s “always open to sit down with all of my Mexican brothers and sisters with love and respect having a great conversation on how Emilia could have been done better”.