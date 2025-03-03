Morgan Freeman shares moving tribute for Gene Hackman at Oscars 2025

Morgan Freeman about late Gene Hackman

Oscars paid tribute to late Gene Hackman with touching speech at this year's Academy Awards.

The 2025 Awards took a heartfelt moment to honor the late Gene Hackman, with his Unforgiven co-star delivering a moving tribute before the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

“This week, our community lost a giant. And I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman began, his voice filled with emotion.

“I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films, Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work.”

Freeman continued, sharing a sentiment Hackman often expressed about his legacy: “Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work.’”

Pausing for a moment, Freeman then added, “I think I speak for us all when I say, ‘Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more.’ Rest in peace, my friend.”

Hackman, 95, was found deceased alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, at their Santa Fe, N.M., home last Wednesday.

A true Hollywood legend, Hackman left an indelible mark on cinema, earning two Academy Awards during his illustrious career.

His first Oscar win came in 1972 for his intense portrayal of narcotics detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in William Friedkin’s The French Connection—a role that solidified his status as one of the era’s most formidable actors.

His second win arrived in 1993 for Unforgiven, where he played the ruthless Sheriff Little Bill Daggett, a performance that remains one of the most memorable in Western film history.

As Freeman’s words echoed through the Dolby Theatre, it was clear: Gene Hackman’s legacy will live on, not just through his unforgettable performances but through the countless actors and filmmakers he inspired.