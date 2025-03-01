Natalie Portman, Lena Dunham team up for Netflix’s $55M romantic rom-com

Netflix is betting big on love and laughter, as the streaming giant has struck hefty $55 million deal for a romantic comedy starring Natalie Portman which is directed by Lena Dunham.

While the details about the movie are still under wraps, the combination of Portman’s star power and Dunham’s storytelling skills has already sparked some excitement among fans and Netflix’s audience.

This is one of the biggest deals that came out of this year’s European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin. However, the event was quieter than usual for major deals, but plenty of action was happening behind the scenes.

In the middle of it all, Good Sex stole the spotlight as one of the market’s biggest and priciest acquisitions.

Hollywood, giants battled for this project, but Netflix won the prize. Starring Natalie Portman and directed by Girls creator Lena Dunham, as it quickly became the talk of the market.

The movies’ story follows Ally (Portman), a couples’ therapist who can fix anyone’s love life except for her own. After spending ten years in a going-nowhere relationship, she hits a midlife crossroads as she turns 40.

Pushed by her best friend to jump back into the New York dating scene, the lead character takes a leap of faith. She finds herself caught between two very different romances, one with a young, free-spirited Brooklyn hipster and the other with a charming, successful Manhattan man in his 50s.

For the unversed, the release date for the film has not been announced just yet.