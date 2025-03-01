Prince Andrew spotted in rare outing as Royal Lodge pressure mounts

Prince Andrew was seen in a cheerful mood as he took his routine horseback ride around the Berkshire estate on Saturday morning.



The Duke of York, 65, was accompanied by a female groom, sharing light-hearted conversation as they rode through the royal grounds.

Andrew appeared relaxed despite ongoing scrutiny over his residence at Royal Lodge. The former working royal, who stepped back from official duties in 2019, is rarely seen outside the 30-room mansion, which he continues to occupy despite calls from King Charles to relocate.

The King's efforts to have his brother downsize to Frogmore Cottage—previously home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—have intensified, particularly after Andrew’s security detail and £1 million annual allowance were withdrawn.

Property experts suggest that maintaining the Windsor estate has become increasingly challenging.

Terry Fisher of We Buy Any Home noted, 'While Prince Andrew may not face immediate eviction, pressure to resolve the ongoing concerns over Royal Lodge is growing.'

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future living arrangements, Andrew appears unfazed, sticking to his routine of weekly rides across the estate.