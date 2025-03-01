Kate Hudson reveals why brother Oliver Hudson is 'still mad at her'

Kate Hudson opens up about complicated sibling dynamic with brother Oliver Hudson

Kate Hudson opens up about her complicated sibling dynamic, sharing the surprising reason behind her brother Oliver Hudson’s anger towards her.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the Running Point star, who has six ‘proud’ siblings, explained that Oliver is "still mad he's not in the show.”

Speaking of her one-in-a-million character Isla Gordon, the 45-year-old further told the outlet, "Oh my God, we have such a crazy sibling dynamic. We have a whole podcast about it!"

In addition, Kate referred to their Sibling Rivalry podcast to shed light on her chaotic sibling dynamic with her ‘scheming’ brothers.

Offering insights into her ‘very’ close relationship with brothers Oliver and Wyatt, she added, "Sibling dynamics are really challenging. And you realize – which I love, because I really have spent so many years now talking about it – [siblings] know each other better than anyone.

"And every good, bad, and ugly thing that happens in your life, it comes out in that dynamic," she added. "But at the same time, when you have them on your side and you choose to work through things together – there's no other bond like it."

For the unversed, Kate and Oliver also share other siblings from their father Bill Hudson’s previous relationships, as well as from their mother Goldie Hawn’s long-time partner.