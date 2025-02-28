Kim Basinger reflects on current relationship with ex-husband Alec Baldwin

Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin

Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin may have gone their separate ways more than two decades ago, but when it comes to their relationship today, things are looking pretty smooth.

In a rare interview, the L.A. Confidential actress opened up about where she and her ex-husband stand now, and it turns out, there’s no bad blood. "Alec and I have a great relationship," Basinger told Variety in an interview published on Feb. 25—her first in over two years. "I have great respect for where he is today, and his family."

That family, of course, includes Alec’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children. While Basinger, 71, and Baldwin, 66, don’t exactly do the whole “big happy blended family” thing, she emphasized that they still keep in touch.

"You know, we don’t spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much," she shared.

"But we talk. He'll pick up the phone and call me, and we have a very genuinely cordial and I think loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter, and I don’t wish him anything but everything good."

Baldwin, who has had his fair share of public struggles—including the Rust film set tragedy—has “been through a lot lately,” Basinger acknowledged. But she also gave credit to Hilaria, saying, "She seems to have a great handle on that. So more power to her."

As for Alec, he hasn’t publicly responded to Kim’s comments. But this isn’t the first time Basinger has spoken about their post-divorce peace.

Back in 2016, she told The Edit that they were "cool now," adding, "Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it. And ours was very public and nasty."

Thankfully, it looks like time—and perhaps a few deep breaths—has healed a lot.