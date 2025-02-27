Louder Than Life rock music festival announces 2025 lineup

Louder Than Life 2025 music festival is bringing together a diverse range of 160 bands.

The rock music festival is scheduled for September 18-21 and expands across six stages during the four days.

The headliners include slash gods Slayer, Rob Zombie in a global exclusive performance of Astro-Creep: 2000 as well as Marilyn Manson on Thursday.

Avenged Sevenfold, Sleep Token and Breaking Benjamin, are set to take charge on Friday, followed by Deftones, Bad Omens and A Perfect Circle, on Saturday and its Bring Me The Horizon, $uicideboy$, and Evanescence, on Sunday.

The heavy metal festival will also be hosting performances from Louisville's Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace, Lamb of God, Mudvayne, I Prevail, Spiritbox, All Time Low, Dream Theater, Stone Temple Pilots, Motionless in White, Cypress Hill, Acid Bath, DOWN, Lorna Shore, Bruce Dickinson, and many more.

The producer, Danny Wimmer from Danny Wimmer Presents stated in the release, “Louder Than Life has always been about showcasing the future of rock and heavy music while honoring the legends who paved the way. Bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Sleep Token, Bad Omens, $uicideboy$, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, I Prevail, Slaughter To Prevail, Lorna Shore, Wage War, Dayseeker, and Knocked Loose aren’t just performing— they’re defining the next generation of headliners.”

“At the same time, pioneers like Slayer, Deftones, A Perfect Circle, and Avenged Sevenfold have set the standard, proving that this music is always evolving. This is where the past, present, and future of heavy music collide,” he continued.

The tickets for the 11th Louder Than Life festival are currently up for sale.