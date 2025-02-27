Meghan Markle makes desperate move after final warning

Meghan Markle is seemingly in a critical position as she nears closer to the release of her Netflix show which will be a big gamechanger for her newly-renamed brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who initially named her lifestyle label as American Riviera Orchard, had to make a last-minute change in order to steer away trademark issues, which emerged in the last quarter of 2024.

Meghan announced the change in a selfie-style video on her Instagram, which she had filmed from her garden in Montecito mansion. Despite renaming it to ‘As Ever’, brands of the same name emerged after the news.

The cookery show had already been delayed by two weeks, and it was anticipated that Meghan would be launching As Ever at the same time.

However, industry insiders are now criticising Meghan as she continues to “tease” the public.

According to a source cited by InTouch Weekly, Meghan’s rebrand seems like a last-minute decision, and some say it reeks of desperation”.

Meghan seemingly does not have room for errors as this point “because Netflix is involved with the business as well.”

“As Ever must succeed, and the Netflix show has got to click with viewers,” says the source. “It’s sink or swim time,” they added.

The insider told the outlet, “Meghan is taking a big gamble that her fans will continue to support her through this seemingly endless hype.”

Previously, Meghan had a slew of fails following her fallout with Spotify and how their projects for the streaming giant “produced lacklustre results” after their first docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

While Prince Harry has found his niche in Invictus Games, it is yet to be revealed if As Ever will prove to be Meghan’s big break.