‘Peaky Blinders’ star Kate Phillips shares update on her role in new film

Kate Phillips talks about her role in the new 'Peaky Blinders' film, 'The Immortal Man'

Peaky Blinders actress Kate Phillips opened up about the future of her character, Linda Shelby, in the upcoming new film, The Immortal Man.

In conversation with RadioTimes.com, the Miss Scarlet and Duke star revealed she will not be starring in the upcoming Netflix movie.

"I'm not. There were discussions and then it didn't pan out," said the 35-year-old artist.

Phillips, who played the role of Winston Churchill’s secretary in The Crown, added, "It was such an amazing show to be part of and Steven Knight still continues to have ideas for the life and the future of Peaky Blinders, and that's always lovely to kind of engage with his hopes and dreams for the show."

The actress was last seen in the final season of Peaky Blinders during the Tommy Shelby’s (Cillian Murphy) goodbye dinner scene.

Despite not being included in the film, Phillips shared that she has read the script.

"I'm excited to see the film. I have read it, but I'm excited to see how it turns out on the big screen, I'm sure it will be amazing."

Apart from Phillips, Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Ned Dennehy (Charly Strong) and Ian Peck (Curly) are all returning for The Immortal Man film as trusted allies of Tommy Shelby.

Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson will be introduced as new characters.

The Immortal Man release date has not yet been announced, however, it is expected to release sometime during 2025.