Ed Westwick pays ‘sad’ tribute to 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg

Ed Westwick on Michelle Trachtenberg death

Ed Westwick is “sad” over his Gossip Girl co star Michelle Trachtenberg’s death.

The Gossip Girl family is mourning the loss of one of its own. Trachtenberg, known for her unforgettable role as Georgina Sparks, has passed away at the age of 39.

The actress was found dead on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in a New York City apartment near Columbus Circle. While the investigation is ongoing, authorities have stated that "criminality is not suspected."

Ed Westwick, who starred alongside Trachtenberg as the iconic Chuck Bass, honored his late co-star with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers,” he wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji and a white heart.

The show's creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, also reflected on Trachtenberg’s impact in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. Michelle was so funny, kind, and talented,” they shared.

“Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite, and grew from a one-season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons. She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family.”

Trachtenberg first graced Gossip Girl in Season 1’s “Desperately Seeking Serena” and quickly became a standout, appearing in 28 episodes throughout the series. She even reprised her role in the 2021 reboot, proving that Georgina Sparks’ drama was timeless.

Beyond Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg was widely known for playing Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as starring in Harriet the Spy, EuroTrip, Ice Princess, and 17 Again.

As fans and Hollywood continue to grieve this tragic loss, her cause of death has yet to be revealed.