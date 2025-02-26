Anna Kendrick is Blake Lively's bridesmaid in new 'Simple Favour 2' trailer

'Another Simple Favour' is set to hit theatres in March 7 and Prime on May 1

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are back for another round of deception, murder, and unexpected twists.

On February 26, Amazon MGM Studios released the first teaser for Another Simple Favor, a sequel to the 2018 thriller A Simple Favor.

Lively, 37, and Kendrick, 39, reprise their roles as Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers, this time taking their intrigue to the stunning island of Capri, Italy.

The film, directed by Paul Feig, will make its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 7 before hitting Prime Video on May 1.

A synopsis teases a wedding filled with danger, as Emily prepares to marry a wealthy Italian businessman. "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," it reads.

A sequel was officially greenlit in May 2022, bringing back several familiar faces, including Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack.

Feig, who recently showed his support for Lively amid her It Ends With Us legal battle, hyped the film on X, saying, "Blake and Anna turn in amazing performances. I can’t wait for you all to see it."