Jennifer Aniston 'caught in fits' of laughter on set of new project

Jennifer Aniston garners attention with new popcorn commercial

Jennifer Aniston garners attention from fans with the hilarious behind-the-scenes of her upcoming popcorn campaign.

The Friends icon, who recently appeared in the SkinnyPop popcorn campaign which launched on Wednesday, February 26, gave an inside look at her experience filming the commercial.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Aniston said of filming the hilarious campaign, “It was fun and effortless and I always enjoy poking fun at myself. We laughed the whole time, which is something we all need these days.”

For the unversed, the ad focuses on the receptionist's struggle to get The Morning Show host's name correct as she tries to convey the message.

However, in the behind-the-scenes footage, the star could be seen in fits as the latter throws out more name suggestions, with different cuts of the scene.

This comes on the heels of Jennifer’s 56th birthday on February 11, as she received greetings from both her family and friends, including her former Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

Sharing a throwback photo of the pair, the Scream actress wrote at the time, "Happy birthday to my friend for life," she wrote. "Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend. I feel so lucky to be growing up with you."