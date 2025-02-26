Ayelet Zurer, Michael Gandolfini on rejoining 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Ayelet Zurer and Michael Gandolfini on 'Daredevil'

Ayelet Zurer and Michael Gandolfini are stepping into the Daredevil universe with excitement, nerves, and a whole lot of secrecy.

For Zurer, reprising her role felt like coming home.

“I’m moved, I’m excited, I can’t wait for the people to see the show,” she shared. “I think the people who waited for this would not be disappointed,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

She admitted she was unsure about returning.

“This came for me as a surprise. I did not expect it. When it came through, I was a little bit nervous. I was like, ‘How is that going to work again?’”

But slipping into character felt natural. “The minute I stepped into the room and wore those outfits and put on those shoes that I never wear, I immediately found her.”

As for how this new Daredevil fits with the old?

“The interesting thing about this thing is that people can still go back and watch what was and come back to this show, and I think they’ll completely see, like, it is a different show. But it’s like seeing an old friend, you know? We are the same people, the same characters, we’re just going through new stuff.”

This time around, she says her character’s relationship is evolving.

“Even though there’s a codependency in their love, she completely, you know, lost herself within him. This time around, there’s a little more challenging aspects of the relationship that they had to solve.”

And for those hoping for Season 2 teases? “Oh my gosh, if I tease, they kill me. Snipers everywhere!”

Meanwhile, Gandolfini, a lifelong Daredevil fan, is honoured—and feeling the pressure—of joining the show.

“It’s a big responsibility, right? You feel the pressure of bringing something completely new in. You want to further the story, but you also want to, you know, respect the past,” he said in another interview with the outlet.

For fans wondering if this is a reboot or continuation, he clarifies, “I would absolutely say it’s a continuation."

"You know, this is picking up years after the original show. It’s not a Season 4. It is new people, it’s a new world, time has changed, but it absolutely is a continuation of the feelings, the people, and the story arcs that were happening in the original—just, you know, 10 years later and what’s going on now.”

Gandolfini made sure to embrace his character’s roots, even immersing himself in Staten Island.

“My character’s from Staten Island, which is like the Forgotten Borough. So I got to go down, I was in Staten Island for a week, I stayed there, I got toured, I went to the bars.” And now?

“I love it! It’s got great food, the people are so nice. And the ferry? It’s amazing, it’s beautiful, it’s incredible—I love taking the ferry now.”

Working with Vincent D’Onofrio was another highlight. “Me and Vincent? Like two peas in a pod. I absolutely adore him—he’s a big teddy bear.”

As for other Defenders making appearances? He’s hopeful but tight-lipped.

“Look, I would be so excited. I watched all of them, and I would love to be able to work with or just be able to watch any of their returns. So I hope it happens, personally.”