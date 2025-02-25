Kate Middleton gets ‘full approval’ for major decision after backlash

Kate Middleton surprisingly became a centre of a new controversy after mistake by a staffer caused confusion about a key protocol.

The Princess of Wales is known for being fully aware of strict royal traditions and protocols and “follows it to the letter”.

Following her cancer battle, which lasted nine months last year, is now easing back into her public appearances and royal duties. However, a comment by a Kensington Palace staffer left the public upset about a key change in protocol.

The spokesperson had stated that the Princess desires to no longer reveal fashion and brand details from her appearances to keep the attention at her charity work. However, they had to take back their statement and explain that the comment was not directly coming from the future Queen herself.

Amid the criticism, the Kate has now received the full support of her husband Prince William and the Palace is also backing her decision.

A royal insider asserted to InTouch Weekly that Kate has “got full approval to just ignore the fuss and do as she pleases going forward.”

“If she wants to share details on what she’s wearing it’s her prerogative, full stop.”

Kate, who is considered a significant member of the royal family, has maintained a great relationship with the press and the public. The recent events have left the royal family infuriated for Kate.