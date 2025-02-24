Meghan Markle misses golden opportunity as 'crazy' move delays 'quick win'

Meghan Markle hit with another big blow amid the ongoing controversies surrounding her newly rebranded lifestyle project, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex has decided to keep working on her entrepreneurial era with her brand launch but a royal expert claimed that it is her major mistake of pursuing this career and not making a comeback in her popular TV show, Suits reboot.

In a conversation with The Sun, Jack Royston said that Meghan could have marked a quick win with her return to the TV screen rather than selling jams and honey.

He said, "I have to say, I still cannot make out for the life of me why she didn't do a Suits reboot. Acting is what first forged a relationship between Meghan and the American people."

The royal correspondent added, "Suits has had an absolutely wild run recently that nobody saw coming. It's been so successful and loved. Again, I cannot work out for the life of me why she didn't just do a Suits relaunch."

The royal commentator called Meghan's decision to work on 'As Ever' "It's "crazy," which delays her win in the industry.

Jack continued, "She'd barely need to be in it. She could do a few scenes here and there and that would make the relaunch of the show. So it's madness to me that she didn't just do what she's good at, what she's known for."