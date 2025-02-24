Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward to mark key milestone after King’s honour

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, who are now getting a more prominent role in the royal family, are set to mark a significant milestone in their lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have seen a rise in their popularity since the ascension of King Charles. The royal couple played a major role as they took on a major chunk of duties following the cancer diagnosis of the monarch and Kate Middleton.

The pair, who completed a royal tour of Nepal to represent the King, will be celebrating 25 years of their marriage in June this year. Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond dished on the plans the couple would be planning for the special occasion.

She told OK! Magazine that Edward and Sophie will likely enjoy a “low-key” celebration this time around.

“I rather doubt they go in for flashy presents on routine birthdays,” she shared. “They’ve both spoken recently about how their life together is full of laughter and humour, so a jokey gift might well be on its way to Edward.”

Bond continued, “Or perhaps she came across something on their visit to Nepal. And I’m sure he’d like nothing better than a cosy dinner with his wife and perhaps a few good friends.”

Sophie tied the knot with Prince Edward at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in summer 1999.

During their trip to Nepal, the couple revealed that they were still “best friends” after years of marriage and two children – Lady Louise, 21, and James Wessex, 17 – which is their secret to their strong relationship.