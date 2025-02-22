Travis Scott opens up about fatherhood amid Kylie Jenner's new romance

Travis Scott recalls 'best' moments of his career

Travis Scott is reminiscing on the most memorable moment of his career as he talks about parenthood.

During an exclusive interview with Billboard, the rapper, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with his ex-partner Kylie Jenner, gave a quick rundown of the best moments in his music career.

Describing the moment he walked through SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, with his kids by his side, Travis added, "When I was walking through SoFi and had my little ones with me, they got on the stage.”

"I remember my son - he can talk - he was like, 'Yo, who's performing here?' My daughter was like, 'Daddy!' My son was like, 'All these people.' I'm like, 'Yeah, it's going to be kind of turnt. He's like, 'For real?' Stormi's like, 'Yeah.' She's like describing the show."

In addition, the Goosebumps rapper went on to describe what it's like explaining his profession to his kids and giving them a first-hand experience.

He continued, "I always wanted to do stadiums, and it was kind of cool to have the little ones understand and know what I'm doing."

On professional front, Scott is currently gearing up for his upcoming concerts as part of his 2025 tour.