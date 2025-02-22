Prince Harry receives new title for his skills after King Charles nod

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new strategy seems to get the desired results as the couple have softened their stance against the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun to get rewards as they fully focus on their new projects instead of repeating their narrative against their own people.

King Charles has also sent hidden nod to Harry with his gestures during the Duke's Invictus Games event in Canada.

Meghan's celebrity friend Mindy Kaling - made a surprise appearance in the trailer for the forthcoming Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" - lavished praise on the couple.

She even gave a title to Meghan's husband Harry for his new skills, saying he is a "good cook".

She said Meghan’s recipes are ‘really accessible’ - and Harry ‘Knows his way around a Kitchen.’

In her latest interview she said Harry “was there, but he didn’t cook for me.”

“I heard he’s actually a pretty good cook,” she said, adding the Duke of Sussex, 40, “knows his way around a kitchen.”

Meghan Markle has been making headline since she relaunched her new project 'As Ever', sparking backlash for the logo and the name over copyright and their striking similarities with others.