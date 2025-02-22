Sydney Sweeney puts wedding plans on hold due to THIS reason

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino, a 41-year-old restaurateur, have decided to postpone their wedding, which was initially scheduled to take place in May.

According to TMZ, the couple's busy schedules have forced them to put their wedding plans on hold.

The news comes as no surprise, given Sydney's hectic work schedule. In a recent interview with ET, she confessed, "I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it."

With one film currently in production and two more in pre-production, it's likely that Sydney's shooting schedule will continue to keep her busy in the coming months.

Sydney and Jonathan have been engaged since early 2022, and despite facing rumors about her relationship with co-star Glen Powell, the couple appears to be going strong.

In fact, just last month, the Madame Web star shared a romantic holiday snapshot on Instagram, featuring a passionate kiss with her fiancé.

The photo showed the couple indulging in some intense PDA at a packed gathering, surrounded by their loved ones.

The actress, 27, sported a casual black tank top and jeans, while Jonathan wore a white button-down shirt, denim bottoms, and sneakers.