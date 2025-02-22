Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster love blossom despite predictions by 'Marvel' star's ex

Jackman, Foster are deeply in love with each other, sources

Hugh Jackman’s romance with Sutton Foster has been blossoming amid the all the predictions claiming that it will not work out.

Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation two years ago and they are yet to finalize their divorce.

Reportedly, Furness had doubts about the viability of the relationship of the Wolverine actor with Foster. She predicted that Hugh and Sutton’s love won’t last long.

But it looks like her prophecy is turning out all wrong as the two lovebirds are madly in love with each other.

As per the sources, the duo are not actually living together but have been spending a lot of quality time together.

"They're not officially living together but spending a lot of time together”, a source revealed.

US Weekly reported that the informant also stated: "It felt like the right time as their relationship has gotten stronger.”

"They've known each other for so long that it's easy to fall into the next stage of their relationship."

Jackman and Foster have known each other for quite some time. They got close to each other after working on a Broadway show titled The Music Man in 2022.

The made their romance public earlier in January when the were spotted having a PDA packed moment at San Fernando In-N-Out.