Holly Willoughby left in shock as 'surprising' love letter resurfaces on live TV

Holly was left blushing as her childhood love letter was revealed on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Holly Willoughby was left stunned during the final episode of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show when the comedian surprised her with a blast from the past—her first school boyfriend.

As she stood on stage, Holly’s shock turned to embarrassment when Michael introduced Oliver, a childhood sweetheart from her school days.

The moment became even more hilarious when Oliver revealed he still had a letter Holly had written to him years ago.

“This is pure coincidence, but my mother kept this and sent it to me six months ago,” Oliver explained, pulling a folded note from his pocket.

Holly gasped as the letter was projected onto the big screen, covering her face in disbelief. She then read the note aloud, which began with a simple greeting before taking an unexpected turn, reported RSVP Magazine.

The letter included a cheeky request for Oliver to send her a photo and a playful reference to a mysterious “nak** lady” mentioned by a friend. As the audience erupted in laughter, Holly giggled and admitted, “It looks like I wiped my mouth with it!”

The moment was all in good fun, and Holly took it in stride. The Celebrity Bear Hunt star, now a beloved TV presenter, has been happily married to producer Dan Baldwin since 2007.

The couple shares three children—Harry, Belle, and Chester—who are sure to find their mum’s childhood antics just as amusing as the audience did.