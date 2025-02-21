Pamela Anderson teases new venture outside of her acting career

American actress and model Pamela Anderson plans to offer fans a different taste of her success with a new venture.

During an appearance on This Morning show, The Last Showgirl star opened up about her vinegary hobby while enjoying tea with host Alison Hammond.

As the conversation flowed, Hammond asked the actress about her pickle stuff, after which the latter revealed that she is a pickler, saying, "I come from a long line of picklers."

She proudly mentioned how her great aunt had won numerous pickle and mustard awards, adding that they always tried to outdo each other in their culinary pursuits.

Inspired by Anderson’s hobby, Hammond gifted her with her "first lot of pickles," humorously named Pammy’s Pickles that she prepared a week ago.

The former Broadway star happily accepted the canned goods and complimented the catchy moniker.

"I’m doing something possibly called Pamela’s Pickles," the Baywatch actress shared, prompting Hammond to joke, "Am I the person who invented your new show?"

Anderson, 57, clarified, saying, "It’s not a show, just one episode of something."

When Hammond insisted for more details, Anderson excitedly revealed, "I’m going to sell pickles! I do pickles in my spare time. You’ve got to try a bit of everything these days, you know?"