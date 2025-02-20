BLACKPINK unveils 2025 world tour dates

BLACKPINK has finally announced the much anticipated 2025 world tour dates.

According to Billboard, the quartet revealed on Wednesday, February 19, that their reunion tour will be kicked off in July.

The all-girl K-pop group, consisting of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, will commence the limited run of shows with a couple of gigs slated for July 5 and 6 at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

The following stops include Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Barcelona and more.

It will come to an end with an epic show on August 15 at London’s famed Wembley Stadium, marking the first time that the How You Like That singers would headline the venue.

The tour dates revelation comes after the group first teased the upcoming tour on February 5, with BLACKPINK sharing just a quick teaser video.

With fans screaming their lungs out in massive venues and four K-pop sensations on stage, the clip ended with the message "2025 World Tour" in pink lettering over a black background.

Notably, the 2025 world tour will be BLACKPINK's first tour as a group since the Born Pink World Tour, which ran from 2022 to 2023.