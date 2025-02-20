Lady Louise Windsor tipped for key role amid senior Royal shortage

Lady Louise Windsor is emerging as a potential key figure in the Royal Family amid a growing need for younger working royals, according to a royal expert.



At 21, Lady Louise is currently focused on her studies at the University of St Andrews, where she is pursuing a degree in English. As the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the youngest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, she has so far remained out of the royal spotlight.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has suggested that the monarchy may soon require additional support, with only a handful of senior royals under the age of 70.

"While nothing is confirmed, the Royal Family may one day look to Lady Louise to take on a more active role," Fitzwilliams explained.

Her mother, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has become increasingly visible within the monarchy, particularly as she supports the Princess of Wales during her recovery from cancer.

Fitzwilliams praised Sophie’s efforts, calling her a “pillar of strength” during a challenging time for the Royal Family.

As King Charles navigates a period of transition, speculation continues over whether Lady Louise will step into royal duties or carve out a life beyond the Firm.