Ariana Grande opens about intense shoot schedule for 'Wicked'

'7 Rings' singer shares how she cope up with the tough timetable

Ariana Grande has unveiled that the filming process of the Oscar nominated film Wicked was not an easy job.

The 31-year-old spilled insights about the tough shooting schedule which was extremely challenging.

Grande opened that it was mostly sleeping and going back to the sets early in the morning.

"There wasn't really an end of the day. It was sleeping and then we were back in the chair the next morning, truly.”

Dealing with such a monotonous routine could be draining. But the American singer and actress found herself a way to get going with the intense schedule.

She explained, while talking in a Q+A with The Movie Buddy, “But I think my thing that is super helpful was meditation.”

“In my car rides over [to the set] on the mornings, I would put my headphones on and I'd do a nice little meditation, I would sit in the makeup chair and we would have a beautiful day", she explained.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the musical fantasy featured Grande alongside Cynthia Erivo playing Glinda and Elphaba respectively.

Their particular roles have earned the two actresses nomination in the upcoming Academy Awards.