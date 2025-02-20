Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reunion: New details emerge

Kim Kardashian and her ex husband Kanye West reunited, harbouring no harsh feelings towards each other.

In a new confessional recorded in the February 20 episode of The Kardashians, Skims mogul shared details from her reunion with Kanye, with whom she had enjoyed seven years of marriage before finalising divorce in 2022 .

Putting their differences aside, the former couple reunited for the sake of their children.

In the latest episode of , Kim, 44, shared how she and Kanye, who is now married to Bianca Censosri, were backstage supporting their oldest daughter, North, as the 11-year-old prepared to perform at the Lion King concert at the Hollywood Bowl in May.

"Her dad has been involved, and he came to rehearsal," Kim recounted in a how the father of her four kids showed his support after their breakup.

Not only the exes were reunited but also had a discussion regarding the production and made some changes together.

Kim explained that the Yeezy founder asked about changing some graphics, to which she complied, and they agreed on the same page.

"Kanye and I want the best for the kids," she added. "And so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes."

The parents supports and smooth reunion led North to perform I Just Can't Wait to Be King fearlessly in front of the massive crowds.

Additionally, while she was in the dressing room getting ready, Kanye was there with his ex-wife.