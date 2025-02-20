What Khloe, Kim Kardashian have discussed about mom Kris Jenner's will

The Kardashian sisters' choices couldn't be more different than each other but true to themselves

Khloe and Kim Kardashian already know what they want from their mom Kris Jenner’s will — and their choices couldn’t be more different yet true to themselves.

During the February 19 episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, khloe revealed that she and her sister Kim have made their requests clear when it comes to their mom’s will.

"It's so funny," Khloé said. "I guess we're a little morbid, but Kim was like, 'In your will, can I have your diamonds?' And I go, 'Can I have your dishes?' Like, that's what I asked for."

Khloé’s guest, celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss, fully understood her choice.

Weiss, who has planned events for the Kardashian-Jenner family for years, gushed about Kris’ extensive and meticulously organised dishware collection. "I always wanna use her dishes, and sometimes she's like, 'No, don't use my dishes,'" Weiss said.

Kris, 69, has dish sets for every holiday, from Easter to Christmas, making it a dream for someone like Weiss. "It's exactly what you wanna have," she added.