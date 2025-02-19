Britney Spears hints at shocking details from Paul Soliz relationship

Britney Spears subtly hints at 'abuse' amid Paul Soliz reconciliation

Britney Spears has recently revealed shocking details from Paul Soliz relationship.

On February 18, the Toxic hit-maker took to Instagram and posted a video of herself dancing in a white dress with a disturbing caption.

Britny subtly hinted at 'abuse' especially after she reunited with her boyfriend Paul to celebrate Valentine.

“Being ignored or silenced and never acknowledged is abuse,” began the 43-year-old.

Britney noted, “It can be worse than physical abuse ... Serve it back ...”

“If I’m a white owl, they might get serious damage!!! Be kind,” wrote the singer.

Her post came nearly a week after she and Paul spent Valentine's Day together with his children.

The couple reunited seven months after they parted ways “over fears he was using her for clout”.

Meanwhile, Paul and Britney were spotted driving in his Mercedes G-Wagon that the songstress reportedly presented to him one month into their relationship.

Earlier this month, the singer was seen with former felon boyfriend as she joined him and two of his chidlren at Lily Pad Playground in San Fernando Valley.

It is pertinent to mention that Britney reportedly paid the bill before they all headed to their next destination.