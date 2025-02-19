Meghan Markle issued warning over controversial Lilibet decision

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been particularly been conscious about their children’s appearance, seem to have made risky decision as the former Suits actress embarks on a new journey.

The Duchess of Sussex launched the website of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after she announced the rename from the original, American Riviera Orchard.

While the royal couple has shared glimpses of their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, there were a lot of raised eyebrows over Meghan using her daughter in the cover for her brand.

However, her face remains concealed as the shot is taken from a distance.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams issued a warning to Meghan that this would negatively impact her relationship with Lilibet since she is “too young” to question her decision.

“Meghan and Harry rarely allow their children to be seen,” Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk. “Lilibet is too young to protest.”

He added, “However, when she looks back, I doubt her appearance on the website of As Ever will be one of her favourite memories.”

Previously, Harry and Meghan featured their two children in their annual Christmas which featured six pictures from the year. The children were captured from behind as they were running towards their parents.

Meanwhile, Hugo Vickers told The Sun that the couple is “using their children for advertising purposes, especially when their children are officially members of the Royal Family.”