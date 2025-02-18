Cheryl still can’t get over late ex Liam Payne?

Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole share son named 'Bear'

Girls Aloud vocalist Cheryl has dated former One Direction band member Liam Payne for sometime years before singer's death.

The Teardrops singer passed away tragically last year on October 16.

Reportedly, the 41-year-old is still struggling with fact that the 31-year-old and the father of her son has died.

Cheryl has allegedly split up with her mystery boyfriend she was dating for a few months.

According to the sources, the reason behind killing the blossoming new romance is that there is a lot of stuff going in the pop star's life that she is trying to cope up with.

A renowned publication revealed: "Ever since Liam's death, it's been a whirlwind of heartbreak for her.”

“Not only has she been struggling to cope with the loss of Liam, but she also broke things off with that guy she had been seeing since last summer.”

As per Radar Online: "Word on the street is that she decided to end the relationship to concentrate on Bear and help him through the grief of losing his dad.”

Sources claim that the TV personality is very well aware of the fact that she cannot handle a new romance while she is dealing with all this pain.

"She felt like she had no other option. What a tough spot to be in, right? It's just so sad to hear how much she's been through lately”, added the source.

Liam and Cheryl first met during his audition at X-Factor in 2008. The two dated from 2016-2018.