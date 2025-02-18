Kris Jenner goes full 'Auntie' mode for Paris Hilton's 44th birthday

Kris Jenner shares fun and glamorous throwback photos with Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton’s “Auntie” Kris Jenner is showering her with love on her 44th birthday.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch took to Instagram on February 17 to post a sweet wish for the “incredible mother, wife, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, and… the most amazing businesswoman and entrepreneur,” accompanied by a series of fun and glamorous pics of the longtime friends.

“Happy birthday @ParisHilton!!! You radiate beauty inside and out, and you are such an inspiration to everyone around you,” Jenner, 69, wrote. “It’s such an honor to be one of your aunties, and I couldn’t be prouder of the amazing woman you are!!”

Among the photos was a glamorous old-school selfie of the duo rocking bangs and diamond jewellery. Paris reposted it to her Instagram Stories, calling it “Iconic” and adding, “Love you forever @krisjenner.”

Jenner wrapped up her message with, “Sending you so much love today and always! I love you!!” to which Paris responded in the comments, “Awwww… Love you so much.”

The post also featured Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton, mom Kathy Hilton, and close family friend Faye Resnick.

Kim Kardashian even made an appearance in one snap from the 2022 Hilton family holiday party.