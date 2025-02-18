'Twilight' famed Robert Pattinson opens up on being 'hands-on dad'

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse welcomed a baby girl in March 2024

Robert Pattinson had admitted that he is an expert when it comes to performing father duties.

The Batman star welcomed an adorable little baby girl last year in Match with partner Suki Waterhouse.

While spilling details about the responsibilities that comes with fatherhood, Robert called himself an 'expert'.

The Lighthouse actor, while talking about his daughter, informed Extra, "I hate boasting about it, but my daughter's been the most incredible sleeper since birth."

He went on to say, "I'm an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn't even know they've had their nappy changed."

The 38-year-old believes he is a hand-on dad as the little girl has changed his life’s perspective for good.

Not just that, Pattinson is even interested to take up a family-friendly role for his next film. This is because parenthood has inspired him a lot.

He would love to do a kid’s focused film. "I’m always kinda open to anything.

"Whatever takes my interest is always so shocking to me. I’m like, ‘We'll just see what’s coming”, Robert admitted.

On the professional front, the English actor is looking forward to the release of his next project titled Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon-ho.