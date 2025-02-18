Selena Gomez gets honest about accepting 'unconditional love' 10 years ago

Selena Gomez gets honest about accepting 'unconditional love' a decade ago

Selena Gomez has recently confessed she may have not accepted fiancé Benny Blanco’s unconditional love a decade ago.

Speaking with Interview magazine, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she was “alone in the world for five years” but that really helped her appreciate someone like Ben.

“Benny gets so weirded out by me saying this, but 10 years ago, I wasn’t in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me,” explained the 32-year-old.

However, after meeting Benny, the Emilia Perez actress noted that she had “life figured out in any way”.

Reflecting on the importance of her treatment by fiancé, Selena said, “My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected.”

“And I think that’s all I’ve ever really wanted,” she added.

Earlier in November 2024, the singer and actress gave a shout out to Benny for his “unconditional love” on Instagram.

“Not only do you love me unconditionally... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Benny chimed in and talked about the significance of listening to your partner.

“Find your best friend and don’t settle… Happy wife, happy life,” he suggested.