Princess Lilibet makes first public appearance after Meghan Markle big news

Meghan Markle's newly launched lifestyle website, As Ever, features a heartwarming and rare photo of her and her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The intimate image shows the mother-daughter duo walking hand-in-hand through a lush green field, with palm trees and the Pacific Ocean serving as a picturesque backdrop.

In the photo, Meghan, 43, and Lilibet, 3, are dressed in white outfits and are barefoot, strolling across the grass. Lilibet's bright red hair, inherited from her father, Prince Harry, is visible as she runs alongside her mother.

This sweet moment is a significant addition to the launch of Meghan's rebranded lifestyle business, As Ever, which focuses on food, gardening, and mindful living.

The image not only highlights Meghan's new chapter but also provides a rare glimpse into the life of Princess Lilibet.

The rebranding of Meghan's lifestyle business from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever occurred on February 18, just two weeks before the premiere of her Netflix series, Live to Lead, on March 4, which was later changed to With Love and scheduled to be released on March 4.

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," she said in a candid Instagram video.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever," she continued.

"As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do," she shared.

"And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first," the Duchess added.