Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana with new significant mission

Kate Middleton, who has gained a key position in the royal family, is set to carry out the mission of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana after major milestone achievement.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent a nine-month cancer journey last year, and has come out stronger and more determined to make her mark in the monarchy.

Kate, who assumed the title of Prince William’s late mother, is now continuing the work Diana started before her life was sadly cut short in a tragic fatal accident.

Despite her health challenges, Kate has managed to make the tough call and assert her position in the firm, a royal expert noted.

“I’ve been surprised and delighted at the number of engagements the princess has taken on in recent weeks,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror. “She makes it look easy, but being on show and having to be careful about everything you say, while at the same time remaining relatable as well as effective, is a tough call.”

She praised Kate as she has “grown into a strong woman” and is taking “agency over her own life.”

“In many ways she is continuing where her late mother-in-law, Diana, left off – refusing to be dictated to by ‘the grey men of the palace’,” she said. “It took Diana a long time to stand up for herself, but if you think about it, Kate has now been either associated with or an integral part of the royal family for longer than Diana was.”

Bond continued, “She is championing causes that she has chosen, and I think her cancer diagnosis has made her even more determined to carry out her role in the way that she believes is most effective.”

It was revealed by Kensington Palace that Kate will be focusing on her recovery and will gradually return to public facing duties. Her attendance will also be confirmed close to the date of the event to make sure she is feeling well enough to take on the engagement.