Patrick Schwarzenegger shares family’s emotional reaction to ‘White Lotus’ casting

Patrick Schwarzenegger family reacts to ‘White Lotus’ casting

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s family is as happy as he himself is over his casting in White Lotus.

The Gen V actor recently shared a touching video on Instagram, capturing the exact moment he revealed his casting in HBO’s The White Lotus to his mother, Maria Shriver, and sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Their reaction? A joyful mix of screams, laughter, and happy tears.

"This is the moment I found out I booked White Lotus." Schwarzenegger wrote in his caption.

In the video, the actor playfully danced around the news before finally spilling the big reveal.

At first, Shriver guessed that his fiancée, Abby Champion, might be pregnant. But when Schwarzenegger clarified that he was heading to Thailand for the show, his family erupted into celebration.

"At first, I was told I had to keep it a secret, but my family kept noticing me acting weird. Maria thought Abby and I were pregnant," he explained.

"She might have been happier than I was!! And then I started crying. She did. Katherine did. Was a domino effect. Mind you, this was in a restaurant with other people lol."

For Schwarzenegger, the role is particularly special since his family has been longtime fans of the series.

"My whole family are huge fans of the show and would always mess with me, saying I needed to find a way to get onto this show," he shared. "Anyways, it’s a special moment when you get to celebrate with people you love. It was one of those dream-come-true moments for me."

The actor also took a moment to thank White Lotus creator and writer Mike White, executive producer David Bernad, and casting director Meredith Tucker for believing in him.

"I hope you all enjoy the show as much as we did. We put a lot of hard work into making it. I’m only a small piece of the pie, and the other actors and actresses on the show are truly brilliant people & actors. Was a masterclass getting to learn from them," he added.

With a new season of The White Lotus on the horizon, it looks like Schwarzenegger is about to add another exciting chapter to his growing career.