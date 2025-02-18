Marshall Rose, Candice Bergen's husband dies from Parkinson's disease at 88

Candice Bergen husband Candice Bergen died at 88

Candice Bergen has lost her husband to Parkinson's.

Marshall Rose, real estate developer and longtime nonprofit advisor, died on Saturday, February 15, at the age of 88.

According to an obituary published by The New York Times on February 17, Rose died at home due to complications from Parkinson’s disease, surrounded by loved ones.

A representative for Bergen, 78, confirmed the news, noting that she and Rose were nearing their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple married in June 2000 and shared nearly a quarter-century together.

Rose, a New York native, was born in Brighton Beach in 1937. He pursued an economics degree at City College and later earned a law degree from New York University.

Over his distinguished career, he played a key role in major New York development projects, including Frank Gehry's IAC building, the renovation of Madison Square Garden, and the creation of three city charter schools.

“Marshall's proudest contribution was his 30-year tenure on the board of the New York Public Library,” the obituary stated.

In honor of his legacy, the family requested donations to the New York Public Library, specifically for adult literacy programs.

The obituary added, “In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation to the New York Public Library, an institution he loved so dearly. Any gifts given in his honor (nypl.org/memorial) will be earmarked for adult literacy programs at branches across the five boroughs.”

Bergen was previously married to film director Louis Malle, from 1980 until his passing in 1995 at age 63 due to cancer. She and Rose spent much of their marriage in an East Hampton home, originally built for him and his first wife, Jill.

In a 2015 interview with Sandra Bullock, Bergen reflected on her marriage to Rose, emphasizing that her personal life took precedence over her career.

“I’m not that ambitious,” she said at the time.

“I’m always grateful when I get offered something that engages me, it’s for the right amount of time, and I don’t have to leave my husband for more than a week or two. That’s really all I ask.”