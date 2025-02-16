Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin reveal their golden rule for marriage

The couple reveal BTS secrets of their marriage

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have one simple rule to keep their marriage thriving — never spend too much time apart.

In an interview with People published February 16, the actor and the supermodel, who tied the knot in Hungary in July 2023, opened up about their commitment to staying close despite their busy schedules.

“When I travel, he’s there with me and we’re not away from each other,” Palvin, 31, shared, adding that she also makes sure to visit Sprouse when he’s on set. “We have this rule that we’re not supposed to be away from each other longer than two, three weeks.”

For Sprouse, 32, having Palvin around during filming makes all the difference.

“It’s definitely easier, but also, the funny thing is, the kind of big secret about the acting industry is that being on set is actually really boring, so I always kind of feel bad,” he admitted.

“What is really nice though is going back to the trailer, seeing Barbara, rehearsing lines, hanging out. It just makes the whole day a lot easier for me. But that’s me being selfish.”

The couple, who first went public with their relationship in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, are now looking ahead to their next chapter. Sprouse revealed they have a few film projects in the works and are even considering a home remodel this year.