Kylie Jenner jets off on 'mysterious' getaway: Exclusive details revealed

Kylie Jenner's latest social media update sparks curiosity among fans

Kylie Jenner is jetting off for an unknown trip after posting a routine update for her fans beforehand.

The makeup mogul took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share her current whereabouts as she posed with her back towards the camera.

Posting a glamorous photo of herself, the 27-year-old wrote in the caption, “Didn’t have time to change.”

In the snap, Kylie could be seen sporting a black sequined dress as she cleared her luggage at the airport.

The mom-of-two also dropped another picture, leaving fans completely awestruck of her ‘snowy’ look.

She posed for a selfie, beaming a bright smile at the camera as her hair was covered in a layer of fresh snow.

One fan commented, “Hey baby I like that snow on you is that snow?”

Another chimed in, adding, “Just a little snow.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “Happy youuuu i love uuuuu.”

Hinting at her possible location, a fan commented, “Welcome to Germany.”

While some heaped on praises for the reality star, others suspected that this might be just another one of her low-key hangouts with her current boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.