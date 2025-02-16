Taylor Swift's bodyguard gains attention after recent shocking stunt

Taylor Swift's bodyguard, Drew, has gained a significant amount of attention recently after a viral video showed him accompanying the singer to the bathroom at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The video sparked online discussions about the costs of superstardom and the need for constant protection.

Many fans sympathized with Drew, who has become a fan favorite despite his intimidating role.

One fan tweeted, "How sad is that? We all love Drew, but the fact he has to stand outside her stall..." Others praised Drew for his dedication to his job, calling him "her shadow."

Although little is known about Drew's personal life, fans have come to admire his commitment to keeping Swift safe.

Some speculate that Drew may have a military background, which would further enhance his qualifications as a trusted member of Swift's security team.

Drew's role extends far beyond accompanying Swift to the bathroom. Last fall, at Arrowhead Stadium, he was seen protecting Swift from photographers trying to take inappropriate photos.

His vigilance in maintaining boundaries has earned him praise from Swift's fans, who consider him essential to the singer's ability to enjoy a normal life while remaining safe in the public eye.