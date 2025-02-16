King Charles sends message as Prince Harry prepares to leave Canada

King Charles seemingly sent a message of support as his younger son begins preparations to return to home in US.

Prince Harry is now nearing the end of the Invictus Games as final set of events kick off in Vancouver.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been estranged from the royal family, founded the Games in 2014 and has continued to stay dedicated to it despite his departure from the UK royals.

Despite the rift between the father and son, the two appear to have given a similar message of unity and resilience in their respective messages.

As Canada marked its 60th Anniversary of the National Flag of Canada on Saturday, Prince Harry received a special honour during a traditional ceremony with the Tsleil-Waututh youth ambassadors.

In an official statement, Harry stated that the ceremony symbolised “warmth and embrace of the community, offering a deep sense of belonging and solidarity.”

He also expressed “sincere gratitude for the honour of being welcomed in such a meaningful way”.

Meanwhile, King Charles penned a personal message to Canadians to mark an important milestone.

“Today my wife and I join with Canadians across Canada, and around the world, to commemorate an important milestone -the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag,” the statement from the Palace read.

He noted that since the flag was first flown in 1965, he finds it as a “symbol that never fails to elicit a sense of pride and admiration, as I recall with the deepest affection my many Canadian visits and friendships.”



The two statements came just as Prince Harry is set to return to the California after wrapping the closing ceremony for the adaptive sporting event.